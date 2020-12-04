Does the coronavirus vaccine have side effects?

LUBBOCK, Texas (NewsNation Now) — As we await the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, there’s been some concern about potential side effects.

We spoke to Dr. Armando Meza with Texas Tech University Health Sciences about what to expect. Here are the main side effects:

Fatigue

Pain at the site of the injection

Aching muscles and joints for a day or two

“The good thing about it is that no one have had severe side effects, and they tend to be very short at a time. So they will go away in a couple of days,” Dr. Meza said.

The first dose tends to cause the most side effects, but once the immune system is more stable, the second dose is not as noticeable, according to Dr. Meza.

He said there will be guidelines to help manage the symptoms.