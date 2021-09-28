NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of state troopers are resigning in Massachusetts over the state’s vaccine mandate. It’s all happening after a judge denied a request from the state police union to put that plan on hold.

In August, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 17th.

The state police association said in a statement:

“It is unfortunate that the Governor and his team have chosen to mandate one of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country with no reasonable alternatives.” michael cherven, state police assoc. of massachusetts

Union leaders say they proposed alternatives, like masks and regular COVID-19 tests. They say the state police force is already understaffed, making resignations especially hard.

The chairman of the National Troopers Coalition estimates about 20% of the Massachusetts state police force is unvaccinated.

While data’s incomplete on what percentage of officers have been vaccinated nationally, rates for the country’s largest departments are below the national average, The Associated Press reports.

In New York, it is estimated about 36% of the city’s police department is unvaccinated, according to the NYPD commissioner.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that tracks law enforcement deaths, COVID-19 killed more officers last year than gun violence, car accidents, and all other causes.

Now, a growing number of officers around the country are working to convince their fellow cops to get the shot.

“I was that skeptical dude,” said Sgt. Tom Jenkins with the Las Vegas Police Department. “I thought COVID was a joke.”

Jenkins was anti-vaccine and anti-mask until he caught the virus.

“It feels like somebody put a bag around your head and duct-taped your neck, where you can’t breathe,” Jenkins said. “Go get the shot. Get it for your family, get it for your co-workers, get it for your friends, get it for your spouses, get it for your kids. COVID is not a joke.”

Terminations are happening around the country, as workers push back against orders to get the shot or lose their jobs.