CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Demonstrators supporting Nets guard Kyrie Irving and protesting New York’s vaccine mandate gathered outside Barclays Center before Brooklyn’s home opener this weekend.

A few dozen people were in the plaza outside the arena, some chanting “Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!” and holding signs that said “Stand with Kyrie.”

A small group even broke through barriers and got all the way to the front entrance of the building, forcing arena officials to briefly close the doors while fans were trying to get in.

Irving is not with the Nets because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A New York mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city be vaccinated in order to play or practice in public venues.

Protesters rallying against COVID-19 vaccination mandates and in support of Kyrie Irving gather in the street outside the Barclays Center before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Nets could have allowed Irving to play in road games, but they decided he wouldn’t be with the team until he could be a full participant. Irving explained during an Instagram Live post that he was doing “what’s best for me.”

The fight over vaccine mandates is happening across the country.

In Chicago, members of the city’s largest police union are rallying behind a proposed ordinance that would effectively repeal the city’s employee vaccine mandate.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said about two dozen officers are on no-pay status because they refuse to submit their vaccine status to the city.

“Let’s hope enough aldermen do the right thing on Monday so this vaccine policy gets reset and negotiated like it should have been,” Catanzara said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants unvaccinated police officers to move to his state. DeSantis told Fox News he’s working on $5,000 bonuses for officers to relocate.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.

