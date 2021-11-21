Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) — Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated Sunday said that fully vaccinated family members can “absolutely” enjoy holidays inside their homes together without wearing masks.

Asked by co-host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if it is safe for fully vaccinated families to gather inside for the holidays without masks, Fauci responded “absolutely” while recommending that all families get vaccinated.

“That’s what I’m going to do with my family. And that’s what I think people should do,” Fauci said.

“See, that’s the whole point we keep getting back to, that is the safety net, is vaccination. Take away the anxiety, take away all the concern about what you should do and not. Get vaccinated and you could enjoy the holidays very easily,” he added.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, pleaded with unvaccinated individuals to get their shots, contending that being tested before the holidays is not a substitute for being immunized.

“And if you’re not [vaccinated], please be careful. You know, get tested if you need to get tested when you’re getting together. But that’s not a substitute for getting vaccinated. Get yourself vaccinated, and you can continue to enjoy interactions with your family and others,” he added.

Fauci’s comments come days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said all Americans older than 18 could get COVID-19 booster shots and recommended inoculations for those older than 50.