U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of blood clots were reported.

The FDA will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET. NewsNation will effort live coverage of the briefing online and the NewsNation Now app.

In a joint statement, the FDA and CDC said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. The agencies say the adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

According to the FDA, more than 6.8 million does of J&J have been administered.

As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.