U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of blood clots were reported.
In a joint statement, the FDA and CDC said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. The agencies say the adverse events appear to be extremely rare.
According to the FDA, more than 6.8 million does of J&J have been administered.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.
CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.