First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials have arrived in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane.
Canada’s health regulator approved the vaccine made by U.S. rugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech last Wednesday.
The vaccines are bound for 14 distribution sites across the country. Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying it’s prepared to start inoculating residents of two long-term care homes as early as Monday.
Trademark and Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations
- Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States
- More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need to share your COVID-19 test first
- As COVID-19 rises in US, shootings, killings are also up