First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials have arrived in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane.

Canada’s health regulator approved the vaccine made by U.S. rugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech last Wednesday.  

The vaccines are bound for 14 distribution sites across the country. Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying it’s prepared to start inoculating residents of two long-term care homes as early as Monday.

