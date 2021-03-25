Health experts caution vaccine does not mean instant ticket to normalcy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — One-third of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For some, it means reopening social circles or planning trips.

But medical professionals urge caution, warning a vaccine isn’t an instant ticket to life before the pandemic.

Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University of Buffalo, discussed with NewsNation how protected vaccinated people are right now and what he thinks about the country returning to normal by Independence Day.

“We’ve had a lot of loosening of restrictions in many states, including allowing indoor activities where people aren’t wearing masks in venues with poor ventilation, which of course is a great setting for acquiring coronavirus infection,” Dr. Russo said. “We need to remember that even though we’ve done a pretty good job vaccinating the most vulnerable, the majority of Americans haven’t gotten vaccinated yet.”

