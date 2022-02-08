‘It has to stop’: Canadian trucker vaccine protests persist

(NewsNation Now) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for an end to the trucker COVID-19 protests crippling his capital.

“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” Trudeau said in an emergency debate in Parliament on Monday. “It has to stop. Everyone is tired of COVID … These protests are not the way to get through it.”

The “Freedom Convoy” consisting of truckers and other motorists started as a movement opposing a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers, a requirement mirrored by a U.S. rule, but has morphed into a rallying point against the prime minister’s public health measures.

The protestors say they’re not leaving until all vaccine mandates and restrictions are lifted, and now some are calling for the removal of Trudeau’s government.

“Canada is our neighbor so the supply chain, we rely heavily on them. We’re just afraid that if we keep giving up our freedoms we’re not going to have any left,” said Alaskan Trucker DaLonna Sprinkle said on “Morning in America.”

“These truckers just want to be able work,” Sprinkle added.

Canadians have largely followed government’s health measures and nearly 79% of the eligible population has taken two doses of the vaccine. But recent polls have shown frustrations against restrictions are growing.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

Sympathetic protests are popping up in the U.S. Hundreds of New York City workers walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to city hall Monday chanting anti-mandate slogans and carrying signs. Nearly 4,000 municipal workers in New York City could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated by Friday, Feb. 11.

In Alaska, about 100 truckers rallied on the Glenn Highway to show support to the cause. And in Detroit, truckers caused traffic snags around the Ambassador Bridge, shutting down our busiest Canadian border crossing.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said activity has decreased at the blockade but protests persist. This weekend, police counted 1,000 trucks and 5,000 protesters, down from 3,000 trucks and 10,000 to 15,000 protesters last weekend.