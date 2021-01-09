Kansas prisons get COVID-19 vaccine priority in 2nd phase

Coronavirus Vaccine

Posted: | Updated:

Photo: Getty

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state prisons, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in the next phase of vaccinations.

Officials have reported 5,320 coronavirus infections in the state’s prison system, which houses about 8,600 inmates. In addition, 1,076 prison employees have tested positive. Thirteen inmates and four staff members have died.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that inmates will be vaccinated after health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. She says the prisons are being prioritized based on guidance from doctors and public health experts.

How to watch the NewsNation television broadcast

The second vaccination phase also will give priority to people 65 and older and critical workers such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, meatpacking employees, grocery store workers, teachers and child care workers.

Latest coronavirus headlines

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story