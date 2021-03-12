Man goes into shock after accidentally receiving two vaccine doses in one day

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — An Ohio man was hospitalized after going into shock when he accidentally received two Moderna COVID-19 doses on the same day.

Victor Smith, 91, received his first dose on January 22, Newsweek reported. He began to feel tired, a reported side-effect of the vaccine, and fell. He was then taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital before he was transferred to a rehab facility in Hamilton days later.

At the rehab facility, Smith was scheduled to get his second shot on Feb. 25.

He received the second dose. However, miscommunication started when a firefighter came into his room and said he had a “shot for Victor,” Smith’s daughter, Dawn Smith Theodore, told local news station WLWT.

When the nurse asked, “Victor Smith?” the firefighter reportedly responded “Yes,” and Smith received the third dose just four hours after he received his second dose. The first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are supposed to be given 28 days apart.

Theodore said the mix-up occurred because they had mistaken Smith for another person named Victor.

After receiving the third dose, Smith reportedly went into shock and was in respiratory distress. He is currently recovering.

In a statement to WLWT, the city of Hamilton said it is investigating the incident.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in most cases, your risk of serious side effects doesn’t increase if you get extra vaccine doses. It also noted that the spacing between doses for certain vaccines can increase the risk of an adverse reaction.