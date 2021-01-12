MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?

Coronavirus Vaccine

Posted: | Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of percent of the state’s population given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.

NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

