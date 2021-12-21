More cities instituting tough new vaccine mandates

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — More major cities are imposing vaccine mandates in the face of the omicron variant. Experts say testing alone isn’t getting the job done because the new variant is so contagious and spreads so quickly. They want to make sure people are getting their shots.

In New York, proof of vaccination has become the new normal. Now, other jurisdictions are following the city’s lead, developing their own vaccine passports.

“There’s no denying that we are in a fifth wave of COVID-19,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In Chicago, indoor vaccination mandates start in the new year, with full vaccination required for anyone 5 and older at most businesses.

“So it’s really to protect our hospitals, to protect our population from getting sick (with) severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco.

Other big cities are making already tough mandates even tougher. New York will begin requiring proof of full vaccination for indoor activities involving anyone older than 12 next week. Similar rules are in place in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“We have had to make adjustments very, very quickly,” said New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Philadelphia’s vaccination mandate for indoor dining starts in the new year.

In Boston, officials announced Monday a vaccine requirement for indoor dining and for all city workers. Boston is working to develop its own app to show proof of vaccination, similar to other cities.