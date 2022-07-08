(NewsNation) —The Army is cutting off pay and benefits to more than 60,000 National Guard and Reserve soldiers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

The June 30 deadline for members of the National Guard and Reserve to receive the vaccine has passed, with about one in 10 soldiers unvaccinated as of Friday.

If they continue to refuse and can’t cite an exemption, those active-duty soldiers could be expelled.

The deadline’s passing comes as the military faces recruitment issues.

The military says this is the most challenging labor market in their history. Seventy-one percent of youth do not qualify for military service for reasons related to their health, education or criminal background.

An army spokesperson says the commitment to vaccinate soldiers is a priority in maintaining the Army’s readiness.

“Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said. “We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is one of 10 mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before basic training, including influenza and the measles.

To date, no one has been kicked out of the Army for being unvaccinated.