NC Walgreens accidentally gave some patients saline injection instead of COVID vaccine

MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — Some Walgreens patients received a saline injection instead of a COVID-19 vaccine after a store mix-up, Walgreens Communications confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WJZY.

The company recently learned of a limited number of patients who did not receive the right injection at a store located in Monroe.

“We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again,” the company said in a statement.

The store immediately reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy.

The store says the patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame.