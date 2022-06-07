Novavax COVID vaccine one step closer to distribution

(NewsNation) — A fourth COVID vaccine is one step closer to distribution.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Food and Drug Adminstration Advisory Committee cleared the way for the Novavax two-dose vaccine for use after the public hearing.

If it does receive final approval, it could be distributed across the country later this week.

Officials say the vaccine was subjected to several hurdles. Last year, the FDA requested an additional trial. The Maryland-based company also ran into production problems, which they say have been cleared up.

