NYC mayor slammed over vax mandates for first responders

Uniformed Firefighters Association president Andrew Ansbro speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, March 28, 2022. New York City’s mayor has exempted athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate. But the decision announced by Mayor Eric Adams last week does not include countless government and private workers, some of whom have lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated. Firefighters and other unions are blasting the mayor for seemingly treating the wealthy and famous differently. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(NewsNation) — New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers who risk losing their jobs for refusing to get inoculated.

Now, workers in the nation’s largest city say they’d like a word with the mayor about that decision.

New York City firefighters are especially on edge as hundreds are still unvaccinated and facing termination.

Several public employees unions whose members were fired for refusing the shots blasted Mayor Eric Adams for lifting the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes.

There is a call for police, paramedics, firefighters and social workers who’ve chosen not to get the vaccine to be returned to their jobs, no questions asked, with back pay.

Critics of this move held a news conference Tuesday, saying the rules that apply to millionaire athletes should apply to them, too.

“So it’s just a simple thing. Just give ‘em back their jobs. Everything will all go away if they just get their jobs back,” New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino said.

Large crowds demanded that unvaccinated city workers be reinstated, repeating their mantra, “reinstate and compensate.”

Adams dismissed the criticism, saying exemptions for athletes and performers were important to the city’s economic recovery.

Adams’ predecessor, Mayor Bill de Blasio, made vaccination mandatory as a workplace safety rule last year before he left office but created a loophole exempting players and performers who aren’t based in New York City. Adams said he felt that was unfair.

“Players attract people to the stadium,” Adams remarked as he announced the change during a news conference at Citi Field, where the Mets play. Accompanying him were Mets president Sandy Alderson and Yankees president Randy Levine, both of whom praised the decision.

“By putting our home teams on (an) equal playing field, we increase their chances of winning and that has a real impact on our city,” he said.

Public employees unions weren’t buying that.

“There can’t be one system for the elite and another for the essential workers of our city,” said Harry Nespoli, chair of the Municipal Labor Committee, an umbrella group of unions that together represent about 350,000 city workers.

The city’s largest police union echoed that argument, saying its officers “don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens.”

About 1,400 New York City employees have already have lost their jobs and about 500 firefighters face termination.

“We’re trying to get people back in the city … so why at this point in time would we put people on the unemployment line?” asked Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association. “We need people employed. And putting thousands of New York City firefighters on the unemployment line is taking the city in the wrong direction.”

New York City firefighter Jairo Sosa said he refused the vaccine for religious and personal reasons.

“Myself and my family,” he said. “And I just want the same consideration as the athletes and anybody else.”

Sosa says he’s about to go from a two-income family to a no-income family.

His wife is a New York city social worker and she’s already been fired for refusing the vaccine.

Firefighters are asking for some face-time with Adams on this and the mayor seems receptive to the meeting.

But on the issue of vaccine mandates for city workers, so far, he’s standing his ground.

Data provided by the mayor’s office showed that about 95% of FDNY personnel have at least one shot. The rest are likely to be terminated, the mayor says, unless they can come up with a compelling argument for refusing the vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.