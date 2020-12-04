Participant in coronavirus vaccine trial shares his experience

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There have been 11 Phase 3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines. Each involves thousands of people either getting a vaccine or a placebo.
Thomas Day participated in one of these studies and explained the experience to NewsNation.
Watch the full interview in the player above.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- Lockdowns likely to be extended as California hospitals fill
- CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations
- Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States
- More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need to share your COVID-19 test first