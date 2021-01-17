Pharmacist discusses challenges of delivering vaccine to remote areas of Alaska

KOTZEBUE, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — As the United States continues its nationwide effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines to every corner of the country, Alaska’s hard-to-reach villages have presented a unique logistical challenge for healthcare workers.

Pharmacist Meredith Dean and a team of women are overcoming some major obstacles to make sure these communities are not neglected.

While the vaccine Dean is administering needs to be kept cold, it runs the risk of freezing in many parts of Alaska. The area she and her team serves is about the size of Indiana.

“I have six hours before I have to use these vaccines up and get them taken from village to village,” explains Dean.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.