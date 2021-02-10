Prince Charles receives COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 23, 2013, Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall wave to well wishers as they arrive at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Prince Charles and Camila Duchess of Cornwall have had their first Covid-19 vaccinations, Clarence House said Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The prince’s Clarence House office says the 72-year-old heir to the throne and his wife, Camilla, 73, received the inoculations as part of the government’s drive to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the most vulnerable people in the population, including everyone over 70, by Feb. 15.

Further details were not provided.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their shots last month.

