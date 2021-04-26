San Francisco hospital reports first US case of man developing blood clots after J&J vaccine

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco area hospital confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KRON Monday it is treating a man who developed rare blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to UCSF, the male patient is believed to be the first man in the U.S. with VITT syndrome – vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

The news comes after the state gave the OK to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

Updated Emergency Use Authorization

Updated Fact Sheet for Patients

Updated Fact Sheets for Healthcare Providers