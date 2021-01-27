States ask for more vaccine doses, some mass vaccination sites delay opening

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — More and more COVID-19 vaccination sites around the country are canceling appointments due to a shortage of vaccines.

Even in areas where shots are available, confusion often reigns over who qualifies to get one.

Officials across the country are promising supply-chain improvements, even as mass-vaccination sites sit idle, waiting for shipments to arrive.

The famed Meadowlands Racetrack recently opened, then quickly closed because of a lack of vaccines.

The pitch has now been made straight to the White House where there’s optimism that live event staff will be ready to meet an increased vaccine release as President Joe Biden’s administration predicts 200 million more doses this summer.