Study: J&J vaccine ineffective against delta variant

(NewsNation Now) — A new study found a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produced ineffective antibodies against concerning variants, especially when compared to two-dose mRNA vaccines.

The study, which was conducted by scientists with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, is free to read on bioRxiv. It found the shot elicited antibodies of “low neutralizing titer,” which means there was a low level detected.

“The data underscore the importance of surveillance for breakthrough infections that result in severe COVID-19 and suggest the benefit of a second immunization following [Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine] to increase protection against the variants,” the study’s abstract said.

It points out that previous studies have not revealed such drastic decreases in ineffectiveness from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This study has not been peer-reviewed.

The study found Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines were not as effective against the beta, delta, delta plus, and lambda variants, but that T- and B-cell response would “likely… provide durable protection.”

The study relied on lab experiments using fluids collected at specific times after vaccination with the three vaccines.

Nathaniel Landau, an architect of the study, told the New York Times he hoped this would prompt health officials to pair a Johnson & Johnson dose with either a booster shot from the same brand or a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The delta variant is fueling a resurgence of the pandemic, especially in warmer areas of the country. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday more than 97% of hospitalized patients in the country are unvaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been hamstrung by manufacturing problems and reports of rare blood clots. Its single-dose approach was initially hailed as a boon for vaccinating underserved communities.

