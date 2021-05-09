Study: Mismatching vaccine doses may trigger better immune response

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Some scientists are considering a new approach when it comes to vaccinations while a growing number of experts examine the potential benefits of giving doses from different manufacturers.

They say it could help trigger a strong immune response to the virus but more research is needed.

If vaccine supply runs low, health officials could adopt a mix-and-match strategy to address the problem.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Joe Gastaldo says the approach could be viable.

“When you expose your immune system in different ways to the same potential virus or bacteria, it could potentially lead to a more robust immune response,” said Gastaldo. “So again, if that’s done in a test tube or in a lab…that needs to be applied to how it actually performs in the real world.”

Watch the full interview with Dr. Gastaldo in the player above.