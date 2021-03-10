Target partnering with CVS to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in 17 states

FILE: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Target and CVS announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores.

Target confirmed to NewsNation that the program is being rolled out in 17 states: Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, California, Hawaii and Ohio.

Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations every year for the flu, as well as shingles and pneumonia. This is an extension of that partnership, the company told NewsNation affiliate KXAN.

“We’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines. We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments,” Target said in a news release.

The vaccine will be made available for both Target and CVS customers as well as employees.

A Target spokesperson said customers can visit CVS’ website to check eligibility and see if there’s a vaccine appointment opening.

“Target’s looking forward to providing even more support in the coming months,” the company said. “That’ll mean continuing to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores.”

It also plans to work on public vaccine education efforts, including the Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign. This campaign hopes to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately effected by the pandemic and are getting the vaccine at lower rates.

