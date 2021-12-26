(NewsNation Now) — Several major cities will tighten their COVID-19 restrictions in 2022 as part of an effort to protect residents and travelers from the spread of the virus in the new year.

Among those restrictions are new requirements for proof of full vaccination for both eligible children and adults before they’re permitted to enter certain indoor venues.

Beginning Jan. 15 in Boston, everyone 12 years and older must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor venues. By Feb. 15, a full two doses will be required — except for those who received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those requirements expand to people 5 years and older March 1 and people in that same age group must show proof of full vaccination by May 1, according to the mayor’s office.

Cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., also are implementing vaccine requirements for entry to certain establishments.

Starting Jan. 3 in Chicago, anyone 5 or older must show proof that they are fully vaccinated to enter most indoor venues.

Similar rules will take effect Jan. 3 in Philadelphia, where anyone 12 years and older must have proof of full vaccination before entering businesses that serve food and drinks for on-site consumption, including restaurants, bars, movie theaters, sports venues and bowling alleys.

In Washington, D.C., anyone 12 years and older must have proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to enter most indoor establishments in the nation’s capital starting Jan. 15.

By Feb. 15, all patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to enter certain indoor venues, according to a recent mayoral order.

Exempt venues in some cities include places of worship, urgent care centers and hospitals, and polling places during an election.