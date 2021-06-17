US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The United States announced Thursday it is devoting more than $3 billion to advance the development of antiviral pills for COVID-19.

The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.

“Vaccines remain the centerpiece of our arsenal against COVID-19,” Fauci said. “However, antivirals can and are an important complement to existing vaccines especially for individuals with certain conditions that might put them at a greater risk and for those who vaccines might not be as protective.”

Fauci said the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

To date 64.7% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 141.5 million are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.