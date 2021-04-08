2 North Carolina vaccination sites pause distribution of J&J vaccine after patients report adverse reactions

NORTH CAROLINA (NewsNation Now) — Two North Carolina clinics are the latest to pause distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after patients experienced adverse reactions Thursday.

Spokesperson Alan Wolf said UNC Health stopped giving out the J&J COVID-19 vaccine at a Chapel Hill clinic Thursday after a few patients reported feeling “faint and light-headed” after receiving their doses.

The provider has given out more than 2,200 doses of the J&J vaccine over the past two days.

Four people were also taken to the hospital after suffering adverse reactions to the vaccine during a clinic at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, according county health officials, while 14 others had “minor reactions” and were treated on-site.

More than 2,300 doses had already been administered at the arena when county health officials stopped distributing them Thursday, saying they are consulting with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are analyzing the vaccine lot and expect to issue guidance within the next two hours,” Wake County said. “Wake County is committed to providing safe community clinics, and it’s thanks to the 15-minute observation period adhered to at these sites that staff was able to provide immediate care.”

The county said less than two hours worth of appointments were left when the clinic was closed.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado closed early on Wednesday afternoon after people started having adverse reactions as well.

Centura Health said Wednesday night that 11 patients experienced the reactions after receiving an injection at a Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Medical staff on site determined two individuals required additional observation, and out of an abundance of caution, they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, the company told NewsNation affiliate KDVR that 0.8 percent of patients — or 13 people out of an estimated 1,700 — who received the vaccine experienced adverse reactions.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to this report