Vaccine myths preventing adults from getting COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — While 50% of all U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, myths about the vaccine are keeping some from pursuing the shot.

According to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 36% of unvaccinated adults believe the vaccines themselves cause COVID-19. The number is even higher in populations of color at 41%.

29% of unvaccinated adults believe the vaccines cause infertility.

Kaiser Foundation’s Associate Director for the Public Opinion and Survey Research team Ashley Kirzinger remarked that the concerns stems back to the quick development of the vaccine.

“Because of the confusion around the newness, and that really lead back to the persistence of these myths. And what people are telling us is once these misconceptions and myths are addressed, that they feel more comfortable getting vaccinated or deciding to make that choice for them and their family members,” said Kirzinger.

She added that family, friends and health care providers, especially a family doctor, are best to address vaccine concerns.

Ultimately 67% of all adults are avoiding the vaccine due to a misconception.

“Having conversations with your friends, with your family members, really talking about the safety of the vaccines and the fact that the vaccines are free. I think is going to be crucial in this next state of the vaccine rollout,” said Kirzinger.

