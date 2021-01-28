Walmart preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine in four states, DC

(NewsNation Now) — Walmart is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines this week in Maryland, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, and the District of Columbia.

A representative for the retail-giant said vaccine eligibility will follow state guidelines. Walmart has been working with the CDC for the last year to get ready to administer the vaccine.

There are more than 5,000 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations that are operationally and clinically ready to administer vaccines in its facilities and in communities through vaccination events.

Walmart expects to deliver 10 to 14 million doses per month using its large network in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid are among the other chains that have stepped up to vaccinate Americans in what is the largest and most complex immunization effort in U.S. history.