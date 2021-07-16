Watch: Dr. Fauci, singer Olivia Rodrigo read fan tweets to promote the COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — From bobbleheads, vaccines and even ManCrush Monday, an unlikely duo of singer Olivia Rodrigo and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, read fan tweets in a bid to increase the vaccination rate among younger Americans.

Rodrigo, 18, and Fauci, 80, met up during Rodrigo’s visit to the White House to promote coronavirus vaccines in a new video released Friday.

The United States has struggled in recent weeks to get Americans vaccinated. More than 160,000 Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated or 56.5%, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the number is lower for teenagers.

Rodrigo read a tweet that said, “Did anyone else spend their Friday afternoon driving to their second vaccine appointment and crying to Olivia Rodrigo or was that just me.”

“I’m so happy that I’m soundtracking your vaccine appointment,” Rodrigo said. “That’s great. That makes me very happy.”

Rodrigo also explained the concept of Man Crush Monday to Fauci after a person called Fauci theirs in a tweet.

“It’s a big compliment,” Rodrigo said.

“Whatever it takes,” Fauci said. “If Man Crush Monday makes you get vaccinated, go for it!”

Another person tweeted that they hoped Fauci would be proud of them after getting an “A” on an immunology exam, which the immunologist said he was.

“When you get vaccinated, your body makes an immune response that’s going to protect you against the virus,” Fauci said. “So maybe this person can go and talk about the immunology of getting vaccinated.”

Another person tweeted that they bought Fauci’s infamous bobblehead doll, while another coined the vaccine “the Fauci ouchie.”

The White House is hoping influential celebrities like Rodrigo getting behind the vaccination push will encourage more Americans to drive past the stop signs of vaccine hesitancy.

Rodrigo’s single “Drivers License” and album “Sour” broke multiple records upon release including 2021’s biggest album debut to date. She has over 1.3 million followers on Twitter and 14.4 million on Instagram.

During her Wednesday visit to the White House, Rodrigo also joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to film videos promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News