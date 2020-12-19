Wealthy and well-connected scramble to get COVID-19 vaccine first

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — As states across the country wait for shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, some people with deep pockets want to cut to the front of the line.

In Los Angeles, Dr. Ehsan Ali, a Beverly Hills concierge doctor, says his wealthy clients are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine and they’re willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to get it.

“It has been non-stop, phone calls, emails, text messages, how do we get the vaccine, is there a waitlist, how do we get to the top of the list, what can we do, what can we pay?” said Dr. Ali.

The doctor says he has been spending a lot of time saying no. Some of his clients include high profile stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, along with the ultra-wealthy accustomed to VIP treatment.

For now, the federal government is in control of allocating both the Pfizer and recently authorized Moderna vaccine. They are not available to outside buyers including those who care for the rich and famous.

“It can be hard to say no to these people who always get what they want, unfortunately, I have to tell people, I don’t have the vaccine for you, doesn’t matter who you are, how much money you have, who you’re related to. I just don’t have the vaccine,” said Ali.