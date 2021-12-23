Which COVID-19 shots are best to mix and match?

(NewsNation Now) — If you’re planning to get a COVID-19 booster shot, you might be wondering if you should mix and match your initial vaccines and booster doses.

The National Institute of Health released a study when booster shots were first approved saying one specific combo can provide as much as 76 times more antibodies.

Here are the facts:

Across the board, the NIH recommends mixing and matching with different vaccines.

If you got Moderna, a boost of Pfizer gives you 11 times more antibodies, while a third dose of Moderna just gives you 10 times more.

If you got Pfizer, Moderna produces 32 times more antibodies. Pfizer shot number three gives 20 times more.

But according to the NIH, recipients of one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get the most benefit from mixing and matching.

After one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you get 76 times more antibodies by getting a Moderna booster and 36 times more from a Pfizer shot.

Health officials encourage those who got Pfizer or Moderna shots to get a third dose 6 months after the second shot. For those with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, it’s 2 months later.