White House attempts to drive up youth COVID-19 vaccination rates with Olivia Rodrigo visit

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Artist Olivia Rodrigo isn’t letting the White House drive their message encouraging young people to get vaccinated alone anymore.
In a push to increase the vaccination rate among younger Americans, Rodrigo will join President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House to film videos promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rodrigo will also answer questions asked by her social media followers about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The visit was even announced in a way designed to capture the attention of Rodrigo’s fans: Instagram.
The president posted a photo of himself as a young man with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”
Rodrigo responded to the post, “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the white house!” The president then replied, “You bet!”
The United States has struggled in recent weeks to get Americans vaccinated. Nearly 160,000 Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated or 56.3%, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the number is lower for teenagers.
Rodrigo’s single “Drivers License” and album “Sour” broke multiple records upon release including 2021’s biggest album debut to date. She has over 1.3 million followers on Twitter and 14.4 million on Instagram.
The White House is hoping influential celebrities like her getting behind the vaccination push will encourage more Americans to drive past the stop signs of vaccine hesitancy.
