WV offers cash, prizes & scholarships to get people vaccinated

BUFFALO, WV – MARCH 26: A Premise Health healthcare worker loads a syringe with the Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine as part of a collaborative effort from the West Virginia National Guard, FamilyCare Health Centers and Toyota to vaccinate Toyota employees on March 26, 2021 on the grounds of the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF)— During his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave full details of West Virginia’s new vaccine incentive program.

“Faster we get them across the finish line, the more money we save,” said Justice.

The vaccine lottery will run from June 20- August 4 and the drawings will be once a week.

The first lottery, on June 20, will consist of:

(2) full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

(2) brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks

(2) “25-weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks

(5) lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

(5) custom hunting rifles

(5) custom hunting shotguns

$1 million

West Virginia will give away 1 million dollar winner for 5 straight weeks.

The last lottery, on August 4, will consist of 2 grand prize winners. 1 winner will win $ 1,588,000 and another winner will win $588,000.

To be eligible, you have to at least have been vaccinated with one shot.

The Governor’s office is re-tooling its website so people who want to register for the drawings can do so. The address is www.governor.wv.gov, however, it is not ready at this time.

Gov. Justice said that the state is paying for the prizes.

West Virginia announced that 75% of residents aged 50 and older are vaccinated.