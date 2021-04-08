Younger Americans head to rural areas to get COVID-19 vaccines

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Many Americans are signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility opens to more adults across the country. But it’s not fast enough for a lot of younger people who’ve figured out a hack; many have become vaccine nomads, traveling out of their residential areas to get vaccinated.

In Southern California, thousands of residents have been flocking two hours north of Los Angeles to Cal State Bakersfield. Vaccination sites in Kern County have opened up to all adults, without any residential restrictions, due to a lack of local demand.

All states are set to open up eligibility for all American adults for a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, but in many rural areas, there’s a major surplus in doses.

According to a recent study by Kaiser Permanente, 13% of Americans won’t get vaccinated, and the highest concentration of those against are in rural areas.

The vaccine-hesitant are benefitting the vaccine impatient. And they’re avoiding crowds, lines and waits by showing up in places like Amarillo, Texas, Lonoke, Arkansas, and Bakersfield, north of L.A. County.

“I mean, they had extra vaccine, so it’s way better to put it to good use than waste it,” said Lauren Melvin, a Thousand Oaks, California resident.

“A lot of areas where they don’t really believe in masking, or even COVID itself, seems like there’s a lot more opportunity to get it because not many people are getting it,” said Matt Burns, a Culver City, California resident. “So we’re happy to drive the extra bit of time to get our shot.”

Some Bakersfield residents told NewsNation they welcome the outsiders since they don’t want or trust the vaccine.