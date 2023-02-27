Vittert on COVID origin report, accidental lab-leak claims

(NewsNation) — The Energy Department released a report claiming — with “low confidence” — that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab leak in China.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been competing theories over the origins of the virus.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert analyzed the accidental lab-leak theory on “Morning in America,” saying it’s important to find its true origin and hold those who caused the pandemic accountable, regardless if it was an accident or not.

“A million Americans died. We changed the way America lived. We spent well over a trillion dollars. Our lives changed for three years. People weren’t able to visit their grandparents, people died in hospitals not able to say goodbye to family and friends. An entire generation of American children missed out on big milestones and their education is forever changed,” Leland said.

He questioned what the purpose of the federal government would be if not to investigate and make sure something like this never happens again.

