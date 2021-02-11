Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely? CDC recommends these activities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Free flowers are given out in Times Square as part of a celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020 in New York City. Across Manhattan and the nation, couples are celebrating their love on Valentine’s Day with flowers, cards and special meals. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Whether you’re planning a show of affection for your partner, your parent, your pal or yourself, health officials want to make sure you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day safely this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this week, recommending some ways to spend the holiday with the people you love.

If you’re not already living together, the CDC recommends that you and your sweetheart gather virtually. Valentine’s Day cards or decorations should be dropped off, rather than hand-delivered.

Other activities recommended by the CDC include taking a walk, preparing a special meal, or planning a movie or game night.

If it’s warm, try having a picnic outside. The CDC emphasized that outdoors is safer than indoors if you’re planning to celebrate with people who aren’t part of your household.