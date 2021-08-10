LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — Las Vegas police officers had a special first day of school sendoff for the son of one of their own.

Noah Swanger, 9, was escorted to his first day of fourth grade by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after his dad died while battling coronavirus.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Noah’s father, Officer Jason Swanger, died June 24 from the virus. Swanger was a seven-year veteran of the force and the second known LVMPD death attributed to the virus.

Noah said he wore a tie to his first day of school because he’s the man of the house now. Noah said he wants to be a police officer one day.

The families of the fallen are not left behind.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.