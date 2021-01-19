Watch: Michigan COVID-19 nurse sings ‘Amazing Grace’ at National Mall memorial

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A nurse from Michigan joined President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to sing “Amazing Grace” at a national COVID-19 memorial event on the National Mall Tuesday night.

Lori Marie Key went viral last year singing the same song to a group of fellow health care workers treating COVID-19 patients at a Livonia, Michigan hospital at the morning shift change on March 29.

“Stay home if you don’t need to leave the house,” Key said on Facebook when she shared the video. “Pray for the sick and health care workers at risk for this disease.”

Key said she was asked to sing during the nurses’ morning huddle due to how “crazy” the work has been at the hospital.

Shortly after Key sang on Tuesday, the National Mall was illuminated for the COVID-19 memorial. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams sang “Hallelujah.”

The United States surpassed 24 million COVID-19 infections and 400,000 lives lost from the virus on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths on average over the last seven days.