What states have the omicron COVID-19 variant been detected in?

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – DECEMBER 02: A health worker tests passengers for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected across the globe and the United States.

Omicron was designated as a variant of concern last month as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

It’s not clear where the new variant first appeared, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.

Adding to the confusion, the Netherlands announced Tuesday that the omicron variant was already in the country when South Africa alerted WHO about it last week. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23.

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of omicron variant Wednesday.

Here are the states that have detected cases of the omicron virus variant: