White House team holds COVID-19 briefing amid push to slow spread of variants

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami. Mesa, who hasn’t seen her children or grandchildren since January 2020, got a second appointment for her 80-year-old husband, Angel. Now the couple will consider whether they can safely see their grandkids. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Some members of the White House’s COVID-19 response team are holding a press briefing Tuesday, as the U.S. looks to curb the spread of emerging variants.

Jeff Zients, who’s serving as coordinator of the nation’s coronavirus response efforts, will address the public alongside Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. The briefing is expected to start around 12:15 p.m. ET. NewsNation will provide live coverage in a player above.

In a briefing Monday, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that a variant of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom could become the “dominant” strain in the U.S. by the end of March. But Dr. Fauci emphasized that both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are “quite effective” against the strain, urging Americans to not delay their second vaccine doses in order to prevent its spread.

The optimal “approach would be to continue with getting as many people on their first dose as possible but also making sure that people on time get their second dose,” Fauci said.

Over 17 million vaccine doses have so far been given to people over 65, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, said on the call Monday. Nearly 60 million vaccine doses have been distributed, with roughly 42 million doses administered, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky advised people to continue wearing masks and that states not relax mask-wearing rules. The Biden Administration has asked Americans to wear masks for its first 100 days.

