WHO ends COVID-19 global health emergency declaration

COVID-19 antigen home tests are photographed in New York on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. in May 2023, you'll still have access to a multitude of tests but with one big difference: who pays for them. For the first time, you may have to pick up some or all of the costs, depending on your insurance coverage and whether the tests are done at home or in a doctor's office. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

(NewsNation) — The COVID-19 global health emergency is over, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, declared Friday morning.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros said. “I have accepted that advice.”

However, the WHO head said COVID-19 is still a global health threat.

“Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about,” Tedros said at a news conference.

Last month, the U.S. national emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic also ended, after President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

