WHO ends COVID-19 global health emergency declaration

(NewsNation) — The COVID-19 global health emergency is over, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, declared Friday morning.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros said. “I have accepted that advice.”

However, the WHO head said COVID-19 is still a global health threat.

“Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about,” Tedros said at a news conference.

Last month, the U.S. national emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic also ended, after President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

