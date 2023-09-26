Costco offering members virtual health care visits for $29

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Costco is bringing a new low-cost health care service to its members.

In partnership with Sesame, an online health care marketplace, the big box retailer is offering Costco members in all 50 states virtual primary care visits for $29.

Costco members can book their health care visits directly through their membership. Members can book health check-ups, which include a standard lab panel, plus a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider for $72. Mental health visits are also offered for $79.

“Quality, great value, and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, said. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value — and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

Sesame does not accept health care insurance because it’s meant for uninsured Americans or people who prefer to pay cash for their health care.