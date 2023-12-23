Couple sues Connecticut company over 34 defective embryo cultures

(NewsNation) — A Connecticut-based medical company, CooperSurgical, is under legal scrutiny as a lawsuit alleges that the company’s defective embryo cultures led to the ruin of developing embryos for couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The lawsuit contends the company failed to adequately test or inspect the equipment before producing and selling it for use in fertility clinics nationwide.

“This has led to the death and loss of hundreds, if not 1,000s of couples’ embryos all over the country,” attorney Tracey Cowan, representing the plaintiffs, said in a “NewsNation Prime” interview.

Cowan explained that the impact extends far beyond the California lab where the specific incident occurred, as CooperSurgical supplies medical devices to fertility clinics across the U.S. and in other countries.

The lawsuit filed in California is the first of what Cowan suggests may be many, representing individuals from various locations who have been adversely affected by the alleged defects in CooperSurgical’s embryo culture media.

This material, crucial for embryo development in IVF, reportedly lacked essential nutrients and exhibited other issues that hindered embryo growth.

Cowan referenced a disturbing case where a client lost 34 embryos that were developing normally.

The company has yet to release a public recall notice, leaving only them aware of the true scope of the problem. Cowan, however, anticipates a significant number of affected individuals once the details emerge.

Cowan urged individuals to communicate with their clinics about the quality of materials provided by suppliers. With an increasing number of large companies dominating the IVF market, she emphasized the importance of questioning unexpected results and seeking clarity if outcomes deviate from expectations.

Regarding justice for the affected couples, Cowan acknowledged the difficulty in assigning a monetary value to the loss of 34 embryos. While seeking compensation for the emotional, painful, and expensive IVF process, the plaintiffs also hope for systemic changes in the industry.

“This is an incredibly expensive, difficult, painful and emotional process. My clients are selling their car so that they can try and finance this process again,” Cowan said.

They want companies like CooperSurgical to take responsibility, implement better quality control measures, and ensure the safety of couples pursuing fertility treatments.