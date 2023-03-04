Couple welcomes two sets of identical twins 14 months apart

(NewsNation) — A couple welcomed two sets of identical twins within 14 months, a medical rarity.

“It was very concerning. When we went into the room, our doctor began to explain that I would have to be hospitalized when the twins became viable,” the mother, Britney Alba, shared on “NewsNation Prime.”

In her second pregnancy, Alba’s twin girls not only shared a placenta, but also the amniotic sac, a phenomenon that only happens with 1% of twins. Because of the health risks this posed, Alba remained in the hospital for over 50 days during her second pregnancy.

“Every time they would listen for the heartbeats, I would hold my breath.”

