CVS works to address pharmacist concerns after walkout

FILE – A CVS Pharmacy retailer drug store with a MinuteClinic and Health Hub is in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Friday, March 3, 2023. CVS Health reports their earnings on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

(NewsNation) — CVS Pharmacy is attempting to address worker concerns after facing a pharmacist walk-out at their Kansas City, Missouri, area stores.

Pharmacists walked out at as many as 22 stores last week with additional walkouts at some stores Wednesday.

CVS issued a memo to staff apologizing for not listening to concerns and promising to work to address some of the issues raised by staff who say policies have created unsafe conditions.

Amid a drop in profits from drug company reimbursements, pharmacists have complained corporate chains have resorted to long working hours and staffing levels that may prevent pharmacists from taking lunch or bathroom breaks.

A pharmacist must be present and supervising technicians for a pharmacy to stay open. In stores with only one pharmacist on duty, a pharmacist break means shutting down the entire pharmacy department.

Specific requests from pharmacists included limits on the number of vaccine appointments, as pharmacists have faced high demand for flu shots and the new COVID-19 booster.

Pharmacists working retail pharmacy chains, including other stores like Walgreens, have said low staffing levels and increasing numbers of prescriptions, vaccines and other tasks have created an atmosphere that could lead to dangerous mistakes.

Pharmacists are responsible for ensuring patients receive the correct medications and understand how to properly take those drugs. They are also tasked with checking for dangerous and potentially deadly medication interactions.

The American Pharmacist Association issued a statement in support of the walkouts: “As pharmacists, we have a professional obligation through our Oath to consider the welfare of humanity and the relief of suffering as our primary concerns. We further commit to advocating for changes that improve patient care.”

CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said the company is “focused on addressing the concerns raised by our pharmacists so we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients depend on.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.