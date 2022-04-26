Daily aspirin no longer recommended for older adults

(NewsNation) — An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away, right?

It’s a proverb passed down through the generations.

But now, new evidence of the possible harm a daily aspirin could cause has led health experts to change course on some well-known advice.

According to the latest recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force, people over 60 should not start taking a daily aspirin in most cases to protect against a first heart attack or stroke.

The new guidance from the physician task force said people 40 to 59 should only take an aspirin if they have a high risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Evidence indicates that the net benefit of aspirin use in this group is small,” the USPSTF states.

The recommendations also says there is little benefit in taking aspirin beyond the age of 75.

Daily use of aspirin may even contribute to a risk for bleeding in the brain, stomach or intestines as you get older, according to the USPSTF.

Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in the United States.