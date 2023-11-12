Dallas hospitals at capacity after RSV infant hospitalizations

CHENGDU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 7: (CHINA OUT) A teacher helps a hearing handicapped child to wear hearing aid at the Chengdu Special Education School on November 7, 2005 in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, China. Chengdu Special Education School, established in 1922, was built to provide education for vision and hearing handicapped children and youth. The school currently has 333 students, 90 teachers and service personnel. It has gradually developed into a comprehensive special education school, opening classes of preschool, primary and secondary education. According to state media, China has over 1.4 million handicapped children under six-years-old, and the figure is rising by approximately 200,000 a year. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Area hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth are grappling with a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses, according to a report from the Dallas News.

Nearly all pediatric beds are filled, with over 97% occupancy in North Texas. Hospitals are dealing with hundreds of daily cases, including children experiencing difficulty breathing, fevers, and other symptoms.

Cook Children’s in Fort Worth is operating at full capacity, with emergency departments and urgent cares flooded by children with RSV and respiratory issues.

The situation is so severe that on Monday, five intensive care unit patients had to wait in the emergency department for available beds.

Last week, over 200 children tested positive for RSV at the Fort Worth medical center, leading to overcrowded waiting rooms and extended wait times, with around 500 patients treated daily.

Children’s Health in Dallas also reported a significant increase in RSV cases, reaching 382 systemwide during the week beginning Oct. 29, a 31% rise from the previous week and over a 134% increase from Wednesday.

While RSV infections are usually like a common cold for most, it can pose serious risks, especially for infants and older adults, causing complications like inflammation or mucus blockage in the lungs’ small airways.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced Wednesday, urging people to take precautions against RSV.

Last year, RSV and flu cases peaked unusually early as COVID-era protections like masking and social distancing were lifted.

Despite the approval of Nirsevimab (marketed as Beyfortus) in August—a single-shot monoclonal antibody for preventing severe RSV disease in infants—supply shortages are limiting its immediate impact.

The drug reduces the risk of infant hospitalizations by about 80%, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging pediatricians to ration it due to constraints.

The CDC’s Vaccines for Children program, covering uninsured and underinsured kids, paused orders for the 100-milligram dose, recommended for babies over 11 pounds, while the 50-milligram dose for lighter infants has resumed.

Adding to the concerns, a recent CDC report reveals a 3% increase in the U.S. infant mortality rate between 2021 and 2022, breaking a nearly 20-year trend. The report notes significant increases in infant deaths, including newborns, and underscores the challenges faced during this respiratory disease season.