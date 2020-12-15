Deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For many people, the last day of open enrollment for HealthCare.gov. is Tuesday.
In 36 states that use HealthCare.gov,- Dec. 15 is deadline day for coverage that starts Jan. 1, while another 14 states and Washington, D.C., have later dates.
Deadline day usually brings long waits for personal assistance via the call center and the website may run slow. Typically people who start the enrollment process before the end of deadline day are given a chance to complete it.
Analysts and advocates who follow the annual insurance sign-ups say interest has gotten stronger with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation.
Of some 28 million uninsured Americans before the pandemic, the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimates more than 16 million were eligible for some form of subsidized coverage through the health law.
Last month, the Supreme Court considered whether the Affordable Care Act should be thrown out in a Republican-led challenge to the health care law.
The justices heard about two hours of arguments by teleconference in an appeal to preserve the ACA by a coalition of Democratic-governed states, including California and New York, and the Democrat-led House of Representatives.
The court’s ruling, which will determine whether to keep intact or dismantle the health care law, is due by the end of June.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.