5 hours of sleep or less per night raises depression risk: Study

(NewsNation) — Getting less than five hours of sleep at night regularly raises the risk of experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a new study.

Researchers at University College London reviewed data from people with an average age of 65 and found short sleep was associated with the onset of depressive symptoms.

The study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, found people sleeping five hours or less were 2.5 times more likely to develop depressive symptoms.

Symptoms of depression are wide-ranging but include anxiety, apathy, guilt, hopelessness, loss of interest and mood swings. Depression can also include physical symptoms like loss of appetite and excessive weight fluctuation.

The study found sleeping too much can also increase symptoms of depression. Those who slept more than nine hours were 1.5 times more likely to develop symptoms.

Nearly 30% of U.S. adults reported being diagnosed with depression in 2023, according to Gallup. That figure is 10% higher than it was in 2015. Nearly 18% of U.S. adults are currently being treated for depression.

If you are suffering from symptoms of depression, there are resources available.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline (SAMHSA) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

The agency is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.